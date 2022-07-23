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Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 7d1
Chapter 3, Problem 7d1

Nitrogen 1N22 and hydrogen 1H22 react to form ammonia 1NH32. Consider the mixture of N2 and H2 shown in the accompanying diagram. The blue spheres represent N, and the white ones represent H. (d) Are any reactant molecules left over, based on the diagram?

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1
Step 1: Identify the balanced chemical equation for the reaction. The balanced chemical equation for the formation of ammonia from nitrogen and hydrogen is: N2 + 3H2 -> 2NH3. This means that one molecule of nitrogen reacts with three molecules of hydrogen to form two molecules of ammonia.
Step 2: Analyze the diagram. Count the number of nitrogen (N2) and hydrogen (H2) molecules present in the diagram.
Step 3: Compare the ratio of nitrogen to hydrogen molecules in the diagram with the ratio in the balanced chemical equation. If the ratio in the diagram is the same as in the balanced equation, then all reactant molecules will be used up in the reaction.
Step 4: If the ratio in the diagram is not the same as in the balanced equation, then some reactant molecules will be left over after the reaction. The reactant that is present in excess (more than required by the balanced equation) will be the one left over.
Step 5: Determine which reactant, if any, is left over based on your comparison in steps 3 and 4.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to determine how much of each substance is needed or produced based on the balanced chemical equation. For the reaction of nitrogen and hydrogen to form ammonia, understanding the mole ratios is essential to assess whether all reactants are consumed.
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Molecular Representation

Molecular representation involves visualizing molecules using models or diagrams, which can help in understanding the composition and structure of compounds. In this question, the blue and white spheres represent nitrogen and hydrogen atoms, respectively. Analyzing the diagram allows us to see how many molecules of each reactant are present and whether they can fully react to form ammonia.
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Limiting Reactant

The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. Identifying the limiting reactant is crucial for predicting whether any reactant molecules will remain after the reaction. In the context of the given question, determining which reactant is limiting will help answer whether any nitrogen or hydrogen molecules are left over.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following diagram represents a high-temperature reaction between CH4 and H2O. Based on this reaction, find how many moles of each product can be obtained starting with 4.0 mol CH4. Based on this reaction, how many moles of H2 can be obtained starting with 4.0 mol CH4?

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Textbook Question

Nitrogen 1N22 and hydrogen 1H22 react to form ammonia 1NH32. Consider the mixture of N2 and H2 shown in the accompanying diagram. The blue spheres represent N, and the white ones represent H. (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction.

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Textbook Question

Nitrogen 1N22 and hydrogen 1H22 react to form ammonia 1NH32. Consider the mixture of N2 and H2 shown in the accompanying diagram. The blue spheres represent N, and the white ones represent H. (d) If so, how many of which type are left over?

How many N2 molecules are left over?

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Textbook Question

Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (a) We balance chemical equations as we do because energy must be conserved.

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Textbook Question

Nitrogen monoxide and oxygen react to form nitrogen dioxide. Consider the mixture of NO and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. The blue spheres represent N, and the red ones represent O. (a) How many molecules of NO2 can be formed, assuming the reaction goes to completion?

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Textbook Question

Nitrogen monoxide and oxygen react to form nitrogen dioxide. Consider the mixture of NO and O2 shown in the accompanying diagram. The blue spheres represent N, and the red ones represent O. (c) If the actual yield of the reaction was 75% instead of 100%, how many molecules of each kind would be present after the reaction was over?

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