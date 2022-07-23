Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 67
Chapter 4, Problem 67

(a) How many grams of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, should you dissolve in water to make 1.00 L of vodka (which is an aqueous solution that is 6.86 M ethanol)? (b) Using the density of ethanol (0.789 g/mL), calculate the volume of ethanol you need to make 1.00 L of vodka.

hey everyone to have scotch whiskey And it's 8. moller ethanol. And we asked Catholic the volume of Ethanol that is needed to make 750 million solution that would be as strong as scotch whiskey, Assuming a density of 0.789 g per million of ethanol recall that polarity. It was malls. They saw you divided by leaders of the solution that we need to first find the most of ethanol given the volume of the solution and the polarity of ethanol, 715 ml. And we have 1000 ml and one liter. We have 8.6 malls of ethanol which is C two H five O. H. In one liter. So we're gonna get 6.45 smalls after an all. So now I need to find the volume of ethanol needed 6.45 moles at the moment. And in one mole of ethanol you have the molar mass, which is to From 12.011 g plus six Times 1.008g Plus 15.999 g. We're gonna get 46 .07 g. Then we have the density of Ethanol which is 0.789 grants per one millimeter. We're gonna get 377 mm. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
