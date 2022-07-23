Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 64
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 64

A person suffering from hyponatremia has a sodium ion concentration in the blood of 0.118 M and a total blood volume of 4.6 L. What mass of sodium chloride would need to be added to the blood to bring the sodium ion concentration up to 0.138 M, assuming no change in blood volume?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone in this question we're asked if a scientist needs to produce 450 millions of a solution that has a concentration of every three plus ions of 0.3 molar. How many grams of fear. X. Sulfide will be needed. You have 0.3 malls of F. E. Three plus in one liter of solution We have 450 millions of solutions. So we need to convert to leaders the most popular modularity to cancel out leaders. The 450 male leaders In one male leader We have 10 to -3 L. And this will give us 0.45 leaders. We have 0.3 malls of F. E. Three plus In one L of solution. And we have 0.45 leaders of solution. But these are cancel out. So now we can do a multiple comparison between the three plus and ferric sulfide. You get the number of moles of ferric sulfate. And then we can convert from most of grams. We have two malls of F. E. B plus in one mole of ferric sulfide. The 90s cancel out. And in order to convert from instagram's we need to use the molar mass of ferric sulfide. So the molar mass of F. E. To S. Three. It's a massive iron which is 55 .85g. And we have to so much trouble to That's a massive sulfur which is .07 g. We have three sulfur. And this will give us 207 Like 9 1 g. So in one mall of ferric sulfide, You have 207 .91g, And this gives us 14 grams. A freak sulfide. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(c) How many milliliters of a 6.00 M NaOH solution are needed to provide 0.350 mol of NaOH?

1204
views
Textbook Question

(b) How many moles of KBr are present in 150 mL of a 0.112 M solution?

963
views
Textbook Question

(c) How many milliliters of 6.1 M HCl solution are needed to obtain 0.150 mol of HCl?

773
views
Textbook Question

(a) How many grams of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, should you dissolve in water to make 1.00 L of vodka (which is an aqueous solution that is 6.86 M ethanol)? (b) Using the density of ethanol (0.789 g/mL), calculate the volume of ethanol you need to make 1.00 L of vodka.

1548
views
Textbook Question

(a) Which will have the highest concentration of potassium ions: 0.20 M KCl, 0.15 M K2CrO4, or 0.080 M K3PO4?

1459
views
Textbook Question

(b) Which will contain the greater number of moles of potassium ion: 30.0 mL of 0.15 M K2CrO4 or 25.0 mL of 0.080 M K3PO4

406
views