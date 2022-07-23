Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Number The oxidation number, or oxidation state, is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a compound based on the assumption that electrons are completely transferred. It helps in understanding the electron distribution in molecules and is crucial for identifying redox reactions. Oxidation numbers can be positive, negative, or zero, depending on the atom's electron gain or loss. Recommended video: Guided course 02:42 02:42 Oxidation Numbers

Rules for Assigning Oxidation Numbers There are specific rules for assigning oxidation numbers, such as the oxidation number of an element in its standard state is zero, and the sum of oxidation numbers in a neutral compound must equal zero. For hydrogen, the oxidation number is typically +1, while for oxygen, it is usually -2. These rules guide the determination of oxidation states in complex molecules. Recommended video: Guided course 03:13 03:13 Oxidation Number Rules