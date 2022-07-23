Chapter 4, Problem 48d
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (d) hydrogen sulfide, H2S
True or false: a. If a substance is oxidized, it is gaining electrons.
(a) Which region of the periodic table shown here contains elements that are easiest to oxidize? (b) Which region contains the least readily oxidized elements?
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (b) sulfurous acid, H2SO3
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (e) Locate sulfur in the periodic table in Exercise 4.47; what region is it in?
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (f) Which region(s) of the periodic table contains elements that can adopt both positive and negative oxidation numbers?
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: a. S in SO2