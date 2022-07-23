Chapter 4, Problem 47b
(a) Which region of the periodic table shown here contains elements that are easiest to oxidize? (b) Which region contains the least readily oxidized elements?
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the following reactions, and identify the gas formed in each: (a) solid cadmium sulfide reacts with an aqueous solution of sulfuric acid
Because the oxide ion is basic, metal oxides react readily with acids. (b) Based on the equation in part (a), write the net ionic equation for the reaction that occurs between NiO(s) and an aqueous solution of nitric acid.
True or false: a. If a substance is oxidized, it is gaining electrons.
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (b) sulfurous acid, H2SO3
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (d) hydrogen sulfide, H2S
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (e) Locate sulfur in the periodic table in Exercise 4.47; what region is it in?