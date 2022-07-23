Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 92d
Chapter 4, Problem 92d

The accompanying photo shows the reaction between a solution of Cd(NO3)2 and one of Na2S. (d) Is this a redox reaction?

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads what type of reaction occurs between copper and silver nitrate. So let's go ahead and start off by writing this out. We have copper plus silver nitrate and we want to know what type of reaction this is. So let's identify what is here. We have copper which is a metal. And we have silver which is also a metal. Okay, And let's go ahead and label these as a B. And see. Okay, so we have because we have two medals here, we're going to look at the activity series table because we need to look at the reactivity of the elements involved here. Okay, so our activity series table tells us our most reactive to our least reactive. And when we look at the activity series table, we see that copper is higher than silver. So that means copper is going to be more reactive than silver. And more reactive elements will replace less reactive elements in a single replacement reaction. Okay. And so what this looks like then, is our copper is going to replace the silver here. And so when we rewrite this out, we're going to get copper and our nitrate plus our silver. Okay, so this type of reaction we said is a single replacement reaction. And all single replacement reactions are also redox oxidation reactions as well. So, our answer for this problem is that the type of reaction is a redox reaction. Okay, so this is going to be our final answer and that is it for this problem. I hope this was helpful
Textbook Question

A 1.248-g sample of limestone rock is pulverized and then treated with 30.00 mL of 1.035 M HCl solution. The excess acid then requires 11.56 mL of 1.010 M NaOH for neutralization. Calculate the percentage by mass of calcium carbonate in the rock, assuming that it is the only substance reacting with the HCl solution.

Textbook Question

Uranium hexafluoride, UF6, is processed to produce fuel for nuclear reactors and nuclear weapons. UF6 is made from the reaction of elemental uranium with ClF3, which also produces Cl2 as a by-product. b. Is this a metathesis reaction?

Textbook Question

The accompanying photo shows the reaction between a solution of Cd(NO3)2 and one of Na2S. (b) What ions remain in solution?

Textbook Question

Antacids are often used to relieve pain and promote healing in the treatment of mild ulcers. Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions between the aqueous HCl in the stomach and each of the following substances used in various antacids: (d) NaAl1CO3)1OH221s2

Textbook Question

The commercial production of nitric acid involves the following chemical reactions:

4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g)

2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g)

3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)

(a) Which of these reactions are redox reactions?

Textbook Question

The commercial production of nitric acid involves the following chemical reactions:

4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g)

2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g)

3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)

(b) Identify the element undergoing oxidation and the element undergoing reduction. 3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)

