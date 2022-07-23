Chapter 4, Problem 95d
Antacids are often used to relieve pain and promote healing in the treatment of mild ulcers. Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions between the aqueous HCl in the stomach and each of the following substances used in various antacids: (d) NaAl1CO3)1OH221s2
Uranium hexafluoride, UF6, is processed to produce fuel for nuclear reactors and nuclear weapons. UF6 is made from the reaction of elemental uranium with ClF3, which also produces Cl2 as a by-product. b. Is this a metathesis reaction?
The accompanying photo shows the reaction between a solution of Cd(NO3)2 and one of Na2S. (b) What ions remain in solution?
The accompanying photo shows the reaction between a solution of Cd(NO3)2 and one of Na2S. (d) Is this a redox reaction?
The commercial production of nitric acid involves the following chemical reactions:
4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g)
2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g)
3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)
(a) Which of these reactions are redox reactions?
(b) Identify the element undergoing oxidation and the element undergoing reduction. 3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)
(c) How many grams of ammonia must you start with to make 1000.0 L of a 0.150 M aqueous solution of nitric acid? Assume all the reactions give 100% yield.