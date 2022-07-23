Chapter 4, Problem 96b

The commercial production of nitric acid involves the following chemical reactions:

4 NH 3 (g) + 5 O 2 (g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H 2 O(g)

2 NO(g) + O 2 (g) → 2 NO 2 (g)

3 NO 2 (g) + H 2 O(l) → 2 HNO 3 (aq) + NO(g)

(b) Identify the element undergoing oxidation and the element undergoing reduction.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the oxidation states of nitrogen in NO2, HNO3, and NO. In NO2, nitrogen has an oxidation state of +4. View full solution In HNO3, nitrogen has an oxidation state of +5. In NO, nitrogen has an oxidation state of +2. Determine which element is oxidized and which is reduced by comparing the changes in oxidation states.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

Video duration: 5m 5m Play a video:

0 Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked