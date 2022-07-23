Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation and Reduction Oxidation and reduction are chemical processes that involve the transfer of electrons between substances. Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons, resulting in an increase in oxidation state, while reduction is the gain of electrons, leading to a decrease in oxidation state. These processes always occur simultaneously in a redox reaction.

Oxidation States Oxidation states (or oxidation numbers) are assigned to atoms in a compound to indicate their degree of oxidation or reduction. The oxidation state helps in identifying which element is oxidized and which is reduced during a reaction. For example, in the reaction provided, determining the oxidation states of nitrogen and hydrogen will clarify their roles in the electron transfer.