Problem 86

Ethane, C2H6, is an alkane with one C─C bond and six C─H bonds (Section 2.9). a. Use enthalpies of formation given in Appendix C to calculate Δ𝐻 for the reaction C2H6(𝑔)→2C(𝑔)+6H(𝑔). b. Use the result from part (a) and the value of 𝐷(C─H) from Table 5.4 to estimate the bond enthalpy 𝐷(C─C). c. How large is the difference between the value calculated for in part (b) and the value given in Table 5.4?