Problem 58a
A 1.800-g sample of phenol (C6H5OH) was burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 11.66 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter plus contents increased from 21.36 to 26.37 °C. a. Write a balanced chemical equation for the bomb calorimeter reaction.
Problem 58b
A 1.800-g sample of phenol (C6H5OH) was burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 11.66 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter plus contents increased from 21.36 to 26.37 °C. b. What is the heat of combustion per gram of phenol?
Problem 59c
Under constant-volume conditions, the heat of combustion of benzoic acid (C6H5COOH) is 26.38 kJ/g. A 2.760-g sample of benzoic acid is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 21.60 to 29.93 °C. c. Suppose that in changing samples, a portion of the water in the calorimeter were lost. In what way, if any, would this change the heat capacity of the calorimeter?
Problem 61b
Consider the following hypothetical reactions: A → B ΔH = +30 kJ B → C ΔH = +60 kJ (b) Construct an enthalpy diagram for substances A, B, and C, and show how Hess's law applies.
Problem 63
Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction P4O6(s) + 2 O2(g) → P4O10(s) given the following enthalpies of reaction: P4(s) + 3 O2(g) → P4O6(s) ΔH = -1640.1 kJ P4(s) + 5 O2(g) → P4O10(s) ΔH = -2940.1 kJ
Problem 64
From the enthalpies of reaction 2 C(s) + O2(g) → 2 CO(g) ΔH = -221.0 kJ 2 C(s) + O2(g) + 4 H2(g) → 2 CH3OH(g) ΔH = -402.4 kJ Calculate ΔH for the reaction CO(g) + 2 H2(g) → CH3OH(g)
Problem 65
The concentration of alcohol 1CH3CH2OH2 in blood, called the 'blood alcohol concentration' or BAC, is given in units of grams of alcohol per 100 mL of blood. The legal definition of intoxication, in many states of the United States, is that the BAC is 0.08 or higher. What is the concentration of alcohol, in terms of molarity, in blood if the BAC is 0.08?
Problem 66
Given the data N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g) ΔH = +180.7 kJ 2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g) ΔH = -113.1 kJ 2 N2O(g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) ΔH = -163.2 kJ use Hess's law to calculate ΔH for the reaction N2O(g) + NO2(g) → 3 NO(g)
Problem 67
We can use Hess's law to calculate enthalpy changes that cannot be measured. One such reaction is the conversion of methane to ethane: 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g) Calculate the ΔH° for this reaction using the following thermochemical data: CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(l) ΔH° = -890.3 kJ 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) H° = -571.6 kJ 2 C2H6(g) + 7 O2(g) → 4 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) ΔH° = -3120.8 kJ
Problem 69
(c) What is meant by the term standard enthalpy of formation?
Problem 70
What is the value of the standard enthalpy of formation of an element in its most stable form?
Problem 71b
For each of the following compounds, write a balanced thermochemical equation depicting the formation of one mole of the compound from its elements in their standard states and then look up H °f for each substance in Appendix C. (b) FeCl3(s)
Problem 72a
Write balanced equations that describe the formation of the following compounds from elements in their standard states, and then look up the standard enthalpy of formation for each substance in Appendix C: (a) NH4NO3(s)
Problem 74
Many portable gas heaters and grills use propane, C3H8(g), as a fuel. Using standard enthalpies of formation, calculate the quantity of heat produced when 10.0 g of propane is completely combusted in air under standard conditions.
Problem 76a
Using values from Appendix C, calculate the value of H for each of the following reactions: (a) NiO(s) + 2 HCl(g) → NiCl2(s) + H2O(g)
Problem 77
Complete combustion of 1 mol of acetone (C3H6O) liberates 1790 kJ: C3H6O(l) + 4 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 3 H2O(l) ΔH° = -1790 kJ Using this information together with the standard enthalpies of formation of O2(g), CO2(g), and H2O(l) from Appendix C, calculate the standard enthalpy of formation of acetone.
Problem 78
Calcium carbide (CaC2) reacts with water to form acetylene (C2H2) and Ca(OH)2. From the following enthalpy of reaction data and data in Appendix C, calculate H°f for CaC2(s): CaC2(s) + 2 H2O(l) → Ca(OH2)(s) + C2H2(g) ΔH° = -127.2 kJ
Problem 79
Gasoline is composed primarily of hydrocarbons, including many with eight carbon atoms, called octanes. One of the cleanest–burning octanes is a compound called 2,3,4- trimethylpentane, which has the following structural formula: The complete combustion of one mole of this compound to CO2(g) and H2O(g) leads to ΔH° = -5064.9 kJ. (b) By using the information in this problem and data in Table 5.3, calculate H°f for 2,3,4-trimethylpentane.
Problem 80a
Diethyl ether, C4H10O(l), a flammable compound that was once used as a surgical anesthetic, has the structure The complete combustion of 1 mol of C4H10O(l) to CO2(g) and H2O(l) yields ΔH° = -2723.7 kJ. (a) Write a balanced equation for the combustion of 1 mol of C4H10O(l).
Problem 81c
Ethanol (C2H5OH) is blended with gasoline as an automobile fuel. (c) Calculate the heat produced per liter of ethanol by combustion of ethanol under constant pressure. Ethanol has a density of 0.789 g/mL.
Problem 81d
Ethanol (C2H5OH) is blended with gasoline as an automobile fuel. (d) Calculate the mass of CO2 produced per kJ of heat emitted.
Problem 82b
Methanol (CH3OH) is used as a fuel in race cars. (b) Calculate the standard enthalpy change for the reaction, assuming H2O(g) as a product.
Problem 82c
Methanol (CH3OH) is used as a fuel in race cars. (c) Calculate the heat produced by combustion per liter of methanol. Methanol has a density of 0.791 g/mL.
Problem 82d
Methanol (CH3OH) is used as a fuel in race cars. (d) Calculate the mass of CO2 produced per kJ of heat emitted.
Problem 86
Ethane, C2H6, is an alkane with one C─C bond and six C─H bonds (Section 2.9). a. Use enthalpies of formation given in Appendix C to calculate Δ𝐻 for the reaction C2H6(𝑔)→2C(𝑔)+6H(𝑔). b. Use the result from part (a) and the value of 𝐷(C─H) from Table 5.4 to estimate the bond enthalpy 𝐷(C─C). c. How large is the difference between the value calculated for in part (b) and the value given in Table 5.4?
Problem 88a
Use bond enthalpies in Table 5.4 to estimate H for each of the following reactions: (a)
Problem 89a
Consider the reaction 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(l). (a) Use the bond enthalpies in Table 5.4 to estimate H for this reaction, ignoring the fact that water is in the liquid state.
Problem 92b
(b) A particular chip snack food is composed of 12% protein, 14% fat, and the rest carbohydrate. What percentage of the calorie content of this food is fat?
Problem 93a
(a) A serving of a particular ready-to-serve chicken noodle soup contains 2.5 g fat, 14 g carbohydrate, and 7 g protein. Estimate the number of Calories in a serving.
Problem 95
The heat of combustion of fructose, C6H12O6, is -2812 kJ/mol. If a fresh golden delicious apple weighing 4.23 oz (120 g) contains 16.0 g of fructose, what caloric content does the fructose contribute to the apple?
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Back