Textbook Question
(a) According to the first law of thermodynamics, what quantity is conserved?
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(a) According to the first law of thermodynamics, what quantity is conserved?
(c) By what means can the internal energy of a closed system increase?
A sodium ion, Na+, with a charge of 1.6⨉10-19 C and a chloride ion, Cl - , with charge of -1.6⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.50 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?
Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (a) Al and F
A magnesium ion, Mg2+, with a charge of 3.2⨉10-19 C and an oxide ion, O2-, with a charge of -3.2⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.35 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?