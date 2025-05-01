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Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 19
Chapter 5, Problem 19

(a) Which of the following cannot leave or enter a closed system: heat, work, or matter? (b) Which cannot leave or enter an isolated system? (c) What do we call the part of the universe that is not part of the system?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the definition of a closed system. In thermodynamics, a closed system is one where matter cannot enter or leave, but energy in the form of heat or work can be exchanged with the surroundings.
Step 2: Identify what cannot leave or enter a closed system. Since matter cannot cross the boundary of a closed system, it is the correct answer for part (a).
Step 3: Understand the definition of an isolated system. An isolated system is one where neither matter nor energy (heat or work) can be exchanged with the surroundings.
Step 4: Identify what cannot leave or enter an isolated system. In an isolated system, both matter and energy are unable to cross the system's boundary, making them the correct answers for part (b).
Step 5: Define the surroundings in thermodynamics. The surroundings refer to everything outside the system, and collectively with the system, they make up the universe. The part of the universe that is not part of the system is called the surroundings, which is the answer for part (c).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Closed System

A closed system is one that can exchange energy, in the form of heat or work, but not matter with its surroundings. This means that while energy can flow in and out, the total mass within the system remains constant. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing thermodynamic processes and energy transfers.
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Isolated System

An isolated system is a type of system that does not exchange either matter or energy with its surroundings. This means that both heat and work cannot enter or leave the system, making it completely self-contained. This concept is important in thermodynamics as it helps in understanding the conservation of energy and the behavior of systems in equilibrium.
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Surroundings

In thermodynamics, the surroundings refer to everything outside the system being studied. It includes all matter and energy that can interact with the system. Understanding the distinction between the system and its surroundings is essential for analyzing energy transfers and the effects of external conditions on the system's behavior.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) According to the first law of thermodynamics, what quantity is conserved?

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Textbook Question

(c) By what means can the internal energy of a closed system increase?

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Textbook Question

A sodium ion, Na+, with a charge of 1.6⨉10-19 C and a chloride ion, Cl - , with charge of -1.6⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.50 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?

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Textbook Question

Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (a) Al and F

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Textbook Question

A magnesium ion, Mg2+, with a charge of 3.2⨉10-19 C and an oxide ion, O2-, with a charge of -3.2⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.35 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?

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