Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Chapter 5, Problem 7a

Imagine a container placed in a tub of water, as depicted in the accompanying diagram. (a) If the contents of the container are the system and heat is able to flow through the container walls, what qualitative changes will occur in the temperatures of the system and in its surroundings? From the system's perspective, is the process exothermic or endothermic?

Hello everyone in this video. We're given a specific scenario and we're trying to see if the process is going to be exact thermic or Endo thermic. So let's kind of visualize this. So we're saying that we have a block of ice, so we'll go ahead, draw this block of ice. We're going to act as our system and then we have this tub of water. All right, So what's happening is that we're adding this ice into the water? And the question is I was going to be the temperature of our ice or the system. What happens to this when we add this ice to the water? Well, we know that ice is colder than water and water is warmer than ice because ice is just frozen water. Right? So when we're adding this ice into the water, the heat from the water is going to go ahead and be inserted into the ice is going to, the heat is going to flow into the system. So happens when this heat is being added to system. While the temperature increases right, the answer is system so the ice increases. So when this heat of the water is being flown into the system here, this system is going to go ahead and absorb all of this heat or energy. So system absorbs heat and therefore is going to be endo thermic, because we're absorbing the heat. So to answer this question to see if the process is exo Endo thermic, we can say it is Endo thermic and that is going to be our final answer for this question
