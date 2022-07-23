Chapter 5, Problem 7a
Imagine a container placed in a tub of water, as depicted in the accompanying diagram. (a) If the contents of the container are the system and heat is able to flow through the container walls, what qualitative changes will occur in the temperatures of the system and in its surroundings? From the system's perspective, is the process exothermic or endothermic?
Video transcript
The contents of the closed box in each of the following illustrations represent a system, and the arrows show the changes to the system during some process. The lengths of the arrows represent the relative magnitudes of q and w. (a) Which of these processes is endothermic?
The diagram shows four states of a system, each with different internal energy, E. (a) Which of the states of the system has the greatest internal energy?
The diagram shows four states of a system, each with different internal energy, E. (c) Write an expression for the difference in energy between State C and State D.
In the accompanying cylinder diagram, a chemical process occurs at constant temperature and pressure. (a) Is the sign of w indicated by this change positive or negative?
Consider the two diagrams that follow. (d) Would similar relationships hold for the work involved in each process?
(b) Why does increasing the temperature cause a solid substance to change in succession from a solid to a liquid to a gas?