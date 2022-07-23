Chapter 5, Problem 7a

Imagine a container placed in a tub of water, as depicted in the accompanying diagram. (a) If the contents of the container are the system and heat is able to flow through the container walls, what qualitative changes will occur in the temperatures of the system and in its surroundings? From the system's perspective, is the process exothermic or endothermic?

