Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 23a
Chapter 5, Problem 23a

Calculate ΔE and determine whether the process is endothermic or exothermic for the following cases: (a) q = 0.763 kJ and w = -840 J.

Hi everyone here we have a question that tells us, given that Q equals negative 1.375 kg jewels and W. Equals plus 726 jewels, calculate energy and identify if the processes exhaust thermic or endo thermic. So if we have negative heat, that means it is exotic thermic. So that is half of our answer. And now we're going to use the equation Delta E. Equals Q plus W. And we need to know that one. Kill a jewel Equals 10 to the 3rd jewels. So we're going to start off with our negative 1. kg jewels. And we're going to change that to jules first. So we're gonna multiply by 10 to the third jewels Over one. Kill a jewel. And then we're going to add 726 jewels And that is going to equal negative 649 jewels. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
