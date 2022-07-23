Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 5c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 5c

The diagram shows four states of a system, each with different internal energy, E. (c) Write an expression for the difference in energy between State C and State D.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to consider the following diagram that illustrates different states of a system derive an expression for the change in internal energy between state B and state D. Now looking at our diagram essentially, they want us to find an expression for this section right here, from B to D. Now looking at our diagram, we can see that the change in energy too is between B and C. And we can also see that the change in energy five is between C&D. So this essentially means that the change in energy between B and D Will have to be the change in energy of 2 - the change in energy of five. And this is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Does the accompanying energy diagram represent an increase or decrease in the internal energy of the system?

2
views
Textbook Question

The contents of the closed box in each of the following illustrations represent a system, and the arrows show the changes to the system during some process. The lengths of the arrows represent the relative magnitudes of q and w. (a) Which of these processes is endothermic?

810
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

The diagram shows four states of a system, each with different internal energy, E. (a) Which of the states of the system has the greatest internal energy?

441
views
Textbook Question

Imagine a container placed in a tub of water, as depicted in the accompanying diagram. (a) If the contents of the container are the system and heat is able to flow through the container walls, what qualitative changes will occur in the temperatures of the system and in its surroundings? From the system's perspective, is the process exothermic or endothermic?

385
views
Textbook Question

In the accompanying cylinder diagram, a chemical process occurs at constant temperature and pressure. (a) Is the sign of w indicated by this change positive or negative?

390
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Consider the two diagrams that follow. (d) Would similar relationships hold for the work involved in each process?

387
views