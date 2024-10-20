Problem 106b

A system consists of a sample of gas contained in a cylinder-and-piston arrangement. It undergoes the change in state shown in the drawing under two different situations: In Case 1, the cylinder and piston are perfect thermal insulators that do not allow heat to be transferred. In Case 2, the cylinder and piston are made up of a thermal conductor such as a metal, and during the state change, the cylinder gets warmer to the touch. Let 𝑞1,𝑤1, and Δ𝐸1 be the values of q, w, and Δ𝐸 for Case 1, and let 𝑞2,𝑤2, and Δ𝐸2 be the values for Case 2. b. What is the sign of 𝑤1?