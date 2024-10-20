Problem 96
The heat of combustion of ethanol, C2H5OH(l), is -1367 kJ/mol. A batch of Sauvignon Blanc wine contains 10.6% ethanol by mass. Assuming the density of the wine to be 1.0 g/mL, what is the caloric content due to the alcohol (ethanol) in a 6-oz glass of wine (177 mL)?
Problem 97b
The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (b) Calculate the heat evolved on combustion of 1 kg of each substance.
Problem 97c
The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (c) Which is the most efficient fuel in terms of heat evolved per unit mass?
Problem 99
At the end of 2020, global population was about 7.8 billion. What mass of glucose in kg would be needed to provide 1500 Cal/person/day of nourishment to the global population for one year? Assume that glucose is metabolized entirely to CO2(𝑔) and H2O(𝑙) according to the following thermochemical equation: C6H12O6(s) + 6 O2(𝑔) → 6 CO2(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑙) ΔH° = -2803 kJ
Problem 100a
The automobile fuel called E85 consists of 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline. E85 can be used in the so-called flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs), which can use gasoline, ethanol, or a mix as fuels. Assume that gasoline consists of a mixture of octanes (different isomers of C8H18), that the average heat of combustion of C8H18(l) is 5400 kJ/mol, and that gasoline has an average density of 0.70 g/mL. The density of ethanol is 0.79 g/mL. (a) By using the information given as well as data in Appendix C, compare the energy produced by combustion of 1.0 L of gasoline and of 1.0 L of ethanol.
Problem 101a
Two positively charged spheres, each with a charge of 2.0⨉10-5 C, a mass of 1.0 kg, and separated by a distance of 1.0 cm, are held in place on a frictionless track. (a) What is the electrostatic potential energy of this system?
Problem 103
The air bags that provide protection in automobiles in the event of an accident expand because of a rapid chemical reaction. From the viewpoint of the chemical reactants as the system, what do you expect for the signs of q and w in this process?
Problem 105a
Consider a system consisting of the following apparatus, in which gas is confined in one flask and there is a vacuum in the other flask. The flasks are separated by a valve. Assume that the flasks are perfectly insulated and will not allow the flow of heat into or out of the flasks to the surroundings. When the valve is opened, gas flows from the filled flask to the evacuated one. (a) Is work performed during the expansion of the gas? (b) Why or why not?
Problem 106b
A system consists of a sample of gas contained in a cylinder-and-piston arrangement. It undergoes the change in state shown in the drawing under two different situations: In Case 1, the cylinder and piston are perfect thermal insulators that do not allow heat to be transferred. In Case 2, the cylinder and piston are made up of a thermal conductor such as a metal, and during the state change, the cylinder gets warmer to the touch. Let 𝑞1,𝑤1, and Δ𝐸1 be the values of q, w, and Δ𝐸 for Case 1, and let 𝑞2,𝑤2, and Δ𝐸2 be the values for Case 2. b. What is the sign of 𝑤1?
Problem 108
A house is designed to have passive solar energy features. Brickwork incorporated into the interior of the house acts as a heat absorber. Each brick weighs approximately 1.8 kg. The specific heat of the brick is 0.85 J/g•K. How many bricks must be incorporated into the interior of the house to provide the same total heat capacity as 1.7⨉103 gal of water?
Problem 108b
Potassium superoxide, KO2, is often used in oxygen masks (such as those used by firefighters) because KO2 reacts with CO2 to release molecular oxygen. Experiments indicate that 2 mol of KO21s2 react with each mole of CO21g2. (b) Indicate the oxidation number for each atom involved in the reaction in part (a). What elements are being oxidized and reduced?
Problem 109a
A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C. (a) Determine the amount of heat, in J, lost by the copper block.
Problem 109b
A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C (b) Determine the amount of heat gained by the water. The specific heat of water is 4.184 J/1gK.
Problem 109d
A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C (d) What would be the final temperature of the system if all the heat lost by the copper block were absorbed by the water in the calorimeter?
Problem 111b
(b) Assuming that there is an uncertainty of 0.002 °C in each temperature reading and that the masses of samples are measured to 0.001 g, what is the estimated uncertainty in the value calculated for the heat of combustion per mole of caffeine?
Problem 115
Use average bond enthalpies from Table 5.4 to estimate Δ𝐻 for the following gas-phase reaction of ethylene, (C2H4), oxygen, and hydrogen to form ethylene glycol (C2H6O2), which is the principal component of automotive antifreeze:
Problem 116
Depending on their specific usage, fuels are judged in part on energy released per unit volume and energy released per unit mass. Three prospective fuels are listed in the following table, along with their densities and molar enthalpies of combustion.
a. Rank the three fuels according to their enthalpy produced per gram.
b. Rank them according to their enthalpy produced per cm3:
Problem 120
The Sun supplies about 1.0 kilowatt of energy for each square meter of surface area (1.0 kW/m2, where a watt=1 J/s). Plants produce the equivalent of about 0.20 g of sucrose (C12H22O11) per hour per square meter. Assuming that the sucrose is produced as follows, calculate the percentage of sunlight used to produce sucrose. 12 CO2(g) + 11 H2O(l) → C12H22O11 + 12 O2(g) H = 5645 kJ
Problem 121b
At 20 °C (approximately room temperature) the average velocity of N2 molecules in air is 1050 mph. (b) What is the kinetic energy (in J) of an N2 molecule moving at this speed?
Problem 122a
Consider two solutions, the first being 50.0 mL of 1.00 M CuSO4 and the second 50.0 mL of 2.00 M KOH. When the two solutions are mixed in a constant-pressure calorimeter, a precipitate forms and the temperature of the mixture rises from 21.5 to 27.7 °C. (a) Before mixing, how many grams of Cu are present in the solution of CuSO4?
