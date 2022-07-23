Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 24a
Chapter 5, Problem 24a

For the following processes, calculate the change in internal energy of the system and determine whether the process is endothermic or exothermic: (a) A balloon is cooled by removing 0.655 kJ of heat. It shrinks on cooling, and the atmosphere does 382 J of work on the balloon.

Hello everyone in this problem. We are going to be dealing with the equation for delta E. So the equation for delta E is going to be delta eat is equal to cute Plus W. And just going ahead to review each component of this equation. So dot to eat. It actually stands for the change of internal energy of a system and of course the Q is going to equal to our west and four is the heat supplied to the system and last the I. R. W. The stands for the work done on the system. Alright, so some notes to kind of highlight in the problem, forgiven we have right here. So this middle sentence and then this right here. All right. So first thing is that we have or we are given the cute And what Q is actually going to equal to negative 5.6 kg jewels. So we're talking about this piece of information here, why have negative? Even though the problem gave us as a positive is saying that this much amount of heat was removed every moving this heat that was supposed to be supplied to the system, we're taking it out instead Of course it's going to be negative because we're taking that much out. And next piece of information that we have gathered is that R. W. It's going to be 2.5 killer jewels. Alright, now that we have this crucial piece of information here, we can go ahead and plug those values into our equation. So scrolling down to give us a little bit more room, we have again, of course our Delta eat Equalling two cute. Which we have said to be 5.6 kill jules, Adding the W. Which we have stated to be 2.5 killing jewels. This Delta Eat is going to go ahead and equal 2 -3.1 killer jewels. And since we have a negative Delta Eat because it's negative right here, this means that we have an exotic thermic process. And again, just going back up, we're just trying to identify if the process is eggs are thermic or endo thermic. And so we have a X. O. There are mics process and we know this again because we have a negative Delta eat. So this is going to be our final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.
