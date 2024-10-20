Problem 41b
Ozone, O3(g), is a form of elemental oxygen that plays an important role in the absorption of ultraviolet radiation in the stratosphere. It decomposes to O2(g) at room temperature and pressure according to the following reaction: 2 O3(g) → 3 O2(g) ΔH= -284.6 kJ b. Which has the higher enthalpy under these conditions, 2 O3(g) or 3 O2(g)?
Problem 42a
Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (a) 1 mol CO2(s) or 1 mol CO2(g) at the same temperature
Problem 42b
Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (b) 2 mol of hydrogen atoms or 1 mol of H2
Problem 42c
Without referring to tables, predict which of the following has the higher enthalpy in each case: (c) 1 mol H2(g) and 0.5 mol O2(g) at 25 °C or 1 mol H2O(g) at 25 °C
Problem 44b
Consider the following reaction: 2 CH3OH(g) → 2 CH4(g) + O2(g) ΔH = +252.8 kJ (b) Calculate the amount of heat transferred when 24.0 g of CH3OH(g) is decomposed by this reaction at constant pressure.
Problem 44d
Consider the following reaction: 2 CH3OH(g) → 2 CH4(g) + O2(g) ΔH = +252.8 kJ (d) How many kilojoules of heat are released when 38.5 g of CH4(g) reacts completely with O2(g) to form CH3OH(g) at constant pressure?
Problem 45
When solutions containing silver ions and chloride ions are mixed, silver chloride precipitates Ag+(aq) + Cl-(aq) → AgCl(s) H = -65.5 kJ (a) Calculate H for the production of 0.450 mol of AgCl by this reaction. (b) Calculate H for the production of 9.00 g of AgCl. (c) Calculate H when 9.25⨉10-4 mol of AgCl dissolves in water.
Problem 46a
At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO3: 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g) ΔH = -89.4 kJ For this reaction, calculate H for the formation of (a) 1.36 mol of O2
Problem 46b
At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO3: 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g) ΔH = -89.4 kJ For this reaction, calculate H for the formation of (b) 10.4 g of KCl.
Problem 46c
At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO3: 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g) ΔH = -89.4 kJ c. Now consider the reverse reaction, in which KClO3 is formed from KCl and O2. What is Δ𝐻 for the formation of 19.1 g KClO3 from KCl and O2?
Problem 47a
Consider the combustion of isopropanol, C3H7OH(l), which is the primary component of rubbing alcohol: C3H7OH(l) + 9/2 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(l) ΔH = -2248 kJ a. What is the enthalpy change for the reverse reaction?
Problem 47b
Consider the combustion of isopropanol, C3H7OH(l), which is the primary component of rubbing alcohol: C3H7OH(l) + 9/2 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(l) ΔH = -2248 kJ (b) Balance the forward reaction with whole-number coefficients. What is ΔH for the reaction represented by this equation?
Problem 48a
Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (a) What is the enthalpy change for the reverse reaction?
Problem 48b
Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (b) What is H for the formation of 1 mol of acetylene?
Problem 48c
Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (c) Which is more likely to be thermodynamically favored, the forward reaction or the reverse reaction?
Problem 48d
Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (d) If C6H6(g) were consumed instead of C6H6(l), would you expect the magnitude of ΔH to increase, decrease, or stay the same? Explain.
Problem 49
b. What are the units of specific heat?
Problem 50a
Two solid objects, A and B, are placed in boiling water and allowed to come to the temperature of the water. Each is then lifted out and placed in separate beakers containing 1000 g of water at 10.0 °C. Object A increases the water temperature by 3.50 °C; B increases the water temperature by 2.60 °C. (a) Which object has the larger heat capacity?
Problem 51c
(c) What is the heat capacity of 185 g of liquid water?
Problem 51d
(d) How many kJ of heat are needed to raise the temperature of 10.00 kg of liquid water from 24.6 to 46.2 °C?
Problem 52
(b) Calculate the energy needed for this temperature change.
Problem 53a
The specific heat of ethanol, C2H5OH(l), is 2.44 J•g/K. (a) How many J of heat are needed to raise the temperature of 80.0 g of octane from 10.0 to 25.0 °C?
Problem 53b
The specific heat of ethanol, C2H5OH(l), is 2.44 J•g/K. b. Which will require more heat, increasing the temperature of 1 mol of C2H5OH(𝑙) by a certain amount or increasing the temperature of 1 mol of H2O(𝑙) by the same amount?
Problem 54b
Consider the data about gold metal in Exercise 5.24(b). b. Suppose that the same amount of heat is added to two 10.0-g blocks of metal, both initially at the same temperature. One block is gold metal, and the other is iron metal. Which block will have the greater rise in temperature after addition of the heat?
Problem 54c
Consider the data about gold metal in Exercise 5.24(b). c. What is the molar heat capacity of Au(s)?
Problem 55a
When a 5.10-g sample of solid sodium hydroxide dissolves in 100.0 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter (Figure 5.18), the temperature rises from 20.5 to 33.2 °C. a. Calculate the quantity of heat (in kJ) released in the reaction.
Problem 55b
When a 5.10-g sample of solid sodium hydroxide dissolves in 100.0 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter (Figure 5.18), the temperature rises from 20.5 to 33.2 °C. b. Using your result from part (a), calculate ΔH (in kJ/mol NaOH) for the solution process. Assume that the specific heat of the solution is the same as that of pure water.
Problem 56b
(b) Is this process endothermic or exothermic?
Problem 57a
A 2.200-g sample of quinone (C6H4O2) is burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 7.854 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 23.44 to 30.57 °C. (a) What is the heat of combustion per gram of quinone?
Problem 57b
A 2.200-g sample of quinone (C6H4O2) is burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 7.854 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 23.44 to 30.57 °C. b. What is the heat of combustion per mole of quinone?
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
