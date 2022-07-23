Chapter 5, Problem 1a

The accompanying photo shows a pipevine swallowtail caterpillar climbing up a twig. (a) As the caterpillar climbs, its potential energy is increasing. What source of energy has been used to effect this change in potential energy?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 1m 1m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked