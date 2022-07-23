Chapter 5, Problem 1a
The accompanying photo shows a pipevine swallowtail caterpillar climbing up a twig. (a) As the caterpillar climbs, its potential energy is increasing. What source of energy has been used to effect this change in potential energy?
a. Does the accompanying energy diagram represent an increase or decrease in the internal energy of the system?
The contents of the closed box in each of the following illustrations represent a system, and the arrows show the changes to the system during some process. The lengths of the arrows represent the relative magnitudes of q and w. (a) Which of these processes is endothermic?
The diagram shows four states of a system, each with different internal energy, E. (a) Which of the states of the system has the greatest internal energy?