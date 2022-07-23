Chapter 5, Problem 21a
(a) According to the first law of thermodynamics, what quantity is conserved?
A sodium ion, Na+, with a charge of 1.6⨉10-19 C and a chloride ion, Cl - , with charge of -1.6⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.50 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?
A magnesium ion, Mg2+, with a charge of 3.2⨉10-19 C and an oxide ion, O2-, with a charge of -3.2⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.35 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?
Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (a) Al and F
(c) By what means can the internal energy of a closed system increase?
Calculate ΔE and determine whether the process is endothermic or exothermic for the following cases: (a) q = 0.763 kJ and w = -840 J.
For the following processes, calculate the change in internal energy of the system and determine whether the process is endothermic or exothermic: (a) A balloon is cooled by removing 0.655 kJ of heat. It shrinks on cooling, and the atmosphere does 382 J of work on the balloon.