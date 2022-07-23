Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Brown 15th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 21a
Chapter 5, Problem 21a

(a) According to the first law of thermodynamics, what quantity is conserved?

Hey everyone, so ask which of the following statement is true, based on the first law of thermodynamics. So the first law of thermodynamics states that energy can neither be created nor destroyed, only altered inform. So this can't be A because it says energy is destroyed and it can't be seen because it says energy is neither destroyed nor conserved or d because it says energy is neither created or conserved. So the answer's gonna be be thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.
