Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 48d
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 48d

Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (d) If C6H6(g) were consumed instead of C6H6(l), would you expect the magnitude of ΔH to increase, decrease, or stay the same? Explain.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello. Everyone in this video, we're given a specific reaction right here and we're being asked if this hydrogen peroxide. So the starting reagent was in a solid phase instead of its liquid phase that it's currently in this equation. What the entropy of reaction change. So with this change, if it does change, is it going to increase or decrease? So let's take a deeper look into this. So entropy as we know, is the total heat content of the system at the moment. So we'll just put initial delta H. It is negative where we have a negative delta H. That means that this reaction is exhaust thermic. So if this hydrogen peroxide was in a solid state or phase then they will have less entropy. And why I say this delicious where it's solid ST equals resting state. And when I say resting state, although it's not a really formal way of putting this is in a solid state. All the atoms and molecules, they're just resting there just chilling and it's on all together, right there just being stuck in this kind of solid. As for the gashes face and liquid face, the molecules are always moving around, bouncing around whatever it is is constantly moving. But in solid state it mostly vibrates at most but doesn't really actively go anywhere. And because of this and it's just resting until heat is going to be added to this compound or molecule then it won't really fall or break apart. So in other words, there's going to be an increase of change. So we're going to increase change of entropy because heat is going to be required to go ahead and break this compound apart because right now it's in this resting state, it's in a solid state. If you want to go ahead and change this now, then we need heat or some sort of energy to go ahead and have that be broken apart. So this final answer is going to be this right here in highlight is that we do need an increase of change of
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (a) What is the enthalpy change for the reverse reaction?

802
views
Textbook Question

Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (b) What is H for the formation of 1 mol of acetylene?

373
views
Textbook Question

Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (c) Which is more likely to be thermodynamically favored, the forward reaction or the reverse reaction?

344
views
Textbook Question

b. What are the units of specific heat?

3
views
Textbook Question

Two solid objects, A and B, are placed in boiling water and allowed to come to the temperature of the water. Each is then lifted out and placed in separate beakers containing 1000 g of water at 10.0 °C. Object A increases the water temperature by 3.50 °C; B increases the water temperature by 2.60 °C. (a) Which object has the larger heat capacity?

1585
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

(c) What is the heat capacity of 185 g of liquid water?

676
views