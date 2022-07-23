Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (c) Which is more likely to be thermodynamically favored, the forward reaction or the reverse reaction?
b. What are the units of specific heat?
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Key Concepts
Specific Heat Capacity
Units of Measurement
Heat Transfer
Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (a) What is the enthalpy change for the reverse reaction?
(d) How many kJ of heat are needed to raise the temperature of 10.00 kg of liquid water from 24.6 to 46.2 °C?
Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (b) What is H for the formation of 1 mol of acetylene?
Two solid objects, A and B, are placed in boiling water and allowed to come to the temperature of the water. Each is then lifted out and placed in separate beakers containing 1000 g of water at 10.0 °C. Object A increases the water temperature by 3.50 °C; B increases the water temperature by 2.60 °C. (a) Which object has the larger heat capacity?
(b) Calculate the energy needed for this temperature change.