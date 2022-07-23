Chapter 5, Problem 82d
Methanol (CH3OH) is used as a fuel in race cars. (d) Calculate the mass of CO2 produced per kJ of heat emitted.
Video transcript
Ethanol (C2H5OH) is blended with gasoline as an automobile fuel. (d) Calculate the mass of CO2 produced per kJ of heat emitted.
Methanol (CH3OH) is used as a fuel in race cars. (b) Calculate the standard enthalpy change for the reaction, assuming H2O(g) as a product.
Methanol (CH3OH) is used as a fuel in race cars. (c) Calculate the heat produced by combustion per liter of methanol. Methanol has a density of 0.791 g/mL.
Ethane, C2H6, is an alkane with one C─C bond and six C─H bonds (Section 2.9). a. Use enthalpies of formation given in Appendix C to calculate Δ𝐻 for the reaction C2H6(𝑔)→2C(𝑔)+6H(𝑔). b. Use the result from part (a) and the value of 𝐷(C─H) from Table 5.4 to estimate the bond enthalpy 𝐷(C─C). c. How large is the difference between the value calculated for in part (b) and the value given in Table 5.4?
Use bond enthalpies in Table 5.4 to estimate H for each of the following reactions: (a)
Consider the reaction 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(l). (a) Use the bond enthalpies in Table 5.4 to estimate H for this reaction, ignoring the fact that water is in the liquid state.