Chapter 5, Problem 97c
The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (c) Which is the most efficient fuel in terms of heat evolved per unit mass?
The heat of combustion of fructose, C6H12O6, is -2812 kJ/mol. If a fresh golden delicious apple weighing 4.23 oz (120 g) contains 16.0 g of fructose, what caloric content does the fructose contribute to the apple?
The heat of combustion of ethanol, C2H5OH(l), is -1367 kJ/mol. A batch of Sauvignon Blanc wine contains 10.6% ethanol by mass. Assuming the density of the wine to be 1.0 g/mL, what is the caloric content due to the alcohol (ethanol) in a 6-oz glass of wine (177 mL)?
The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (b) Calculate the heat evolved on combustion of 1 kg of each substance.
At the end of 2020, global population was about 7.8 billion. What mass of glucose in kg would be needed to provide 1500 Cal/person/day of nourishment to the global population for one year? Assume that glucose is metabolized entirely to CO2(𝑔) and H2O(𝑙) according to the following thermochemical equation: C6H12O6(s) + 6 O2(𝑔) → 6 CO2(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑙) ΔH° = -2803 kJ
The automobile fuel called E85 consists of 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline. E85 can be used in the so-called flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs), which can use gasoline, ethanol, or a mix as fuels. Assume that gasoline consists of a mixture of octanes (different isomers of C8H18), that the average heat of combustion of C8H18(l) is 5400 kJ/mol, and that gasoline has an average density of 0.70 g/mL. The density of ethanol is 0.79 g/mL. (a) By using the information given as well as data in Appendix C, compare the energy produced by combustion of 1.0 L of gasoline and of 1.0 L of ethanol.
Two positively charged spheres, each with a charge of 2.0⨉10-5 C, a mass of 1.0 kg, and separated by a distance of 1.0 cm, are held in place on a frictionless track. (a) What is the electrostatic potential energy of this system?