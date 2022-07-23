Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 32
Chapter 6, Problem 32

A stellar object is emitting radiation at 3.55 mm. a. What type of electromagnetic spectrum is this radiation? b. If a detector is capturing 3.2×108 photons per second at this wavelength, what is the total energy of the photons detected in 1.0 hour?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of electromagnetic spectrum by comparing the given wavelength (3.55 mm) to the electromagnetic spectrum chart. Millimeter wavelengths typically fall within the microwave region.
To find the energy of a single photon, use the formula: \( E = \frac{hc}{\lambda} \), where \( h \) is Planck's constant (6.626 \(\times\) 10^{-34} \(\text{ J s}\)), \( c \) is the speed of light (3.00 \(\times\) 10^8 \(\text{ m/s}\)), and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength in meters (3.55 mm = 3.55 \(\times\) 10^{-3} \(\text{ m}\)).
Calculate the energy of a single photon using the formula from step 2.
Determine the total number of photons detected in 1.0 hour by multiplying the rate of photon detection (3.2 \(\times\) 10^8 photons/second) by the number of seconds in an hour (3600 seconds).
Calculate the total energy of the photons detected in 1.0 hour by multiplying the energy of a single photon (from step 3) by the total number of photons (from step 4).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electromagnetic Spectrum

The electromagnetic spectrum encompasses all types of electromagnetic radiation, which vary in wavelength and frequency. Radiation at 3.55 mm falls within the microwave region of the spectrum, which is characterized by longer wavelengths than infrared radiation but shorter than radio waves. Understanding the position of radiation within the spectrum is crucial for identifying its properties and applications.

Photon Energy

Photons are particles of light that carry energy, which can be calculated using the equation E = hf, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, and f is the frequency of the radiation. The frequency can be derived from the wavelength using the speed of light equation, c = λf. This relationship is essential for determining the energy of the photons emitted by the stellar object.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:40
Photon Energy Formulas

Energy Calculation Over Time

To find the total energy of photons detected over a specific time period, one must first calculate the energy of a single photon and then multiply it by the number of photons detected per second and the total time in seconds. In this case, with 3.2×10^8 photons detected per second over 1 hour (3600 seconds), the total energy can be computed, illustrating the relationship between time, photon count, and energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:29
The Gibbs Free Energy Formula Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

One type of sunburn occurs on exposure to UV light of wavelength in the vicinity of 325 nm. (d) These UV photons can break chemical bonds in your skin to cause sunburn—a form of radiation damage. If the 325-nm radiation provides exactly the energy to break an average chemical bond in the skin, estimate the average energy of these bonds in kJ/mol.

1890
views
Textbook Question

Molybdenum metal must absorb radiation with a minimum frequency of 1.09 * 1015 s - 1 before it can eject an electron from its surface via the photoelectric effect. (b) What wavelength of radiation will provide a photon of this energy?

4
views
Textbook Question

Molybdenum metal must absorb radiation with a minimum frequency of 1.09 * 1015 s - 1 before it can eject an electron from its surface via the photoelectric effect. (c) If molybdenum is irradiated with light of wavelength of 120 nm, what is the maximum possible kinetic energy of the emitted electrons?

2
views
Textbook Question

A diode laser emits at a wavelength of 987 nm. (a) In what portion of the electromagnetic spectrum is this radiation found? (b) All of its output energy is absorbed in a detector that measures a total energy of 0.52 J over a period of 32 s. How many photons per second are being emitted by the laser?

934
views
Textbook Question

The energy from radiation can be used to cause the rupture of chemical bonds. A minimum energy of 242 kJ/mol is required to break the chlorine–chlorine bond in Cl2. What is the longest wavelength of radiation that possesses the necessary energy to break the bond? What type of electromagnetic radiation is this?

2
views