Photon Energy Photon energy is the energy carried by a single photon, which can be calculated using the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. For UV light at 325 nm, this relationship allows us to determine the energy of the photons responsible for breaking chemical bonds in skin. Recommended video: Guided course 01:40 01:40 Photon Energy Formulas

Chemical Bond Energy Chemical bond energy refers to the amount of energy required to break a bond between two atoms in a molecule. This energy is typically expressed in kJ/mol and varies depending on the type of bond. Understanding this concept is crucial for estimating the average energy of bonds that UV photons can break, as it directly relates to the energy provided by the photons. Recommended video: Guided course 01:49 01:49 Chemical Bonds