Chapter 6, Problem 48
Among the elementary subatomic particles of physics is the muon, which decays within a few microseconds after formation. The muon has a rest mass 206.8 times that of an electron. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength associated with a muon traveling at 8.85 * 105 cm/s.
Order the following transitions in the hydrogen atom from smallest to largest frequency of light absorbed: n = 3 to n = 6, n = 4 to n = 9, n = 2 to n = 3, and n = 1 to n = 2.
Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (a) an 85-kg person skiing at 50 km/hr
Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (d) an ozone 1O32 molecule in the upper atmosphere moving at 550 m/s.
Neutron diffraction is an important technique for determining the structures of molecules. Calculate the velocity of a neutron needed to achieve a wavelength of 1.25 Å. The mass of a neutron is 1.675×10−27 kg.
Using Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, calculate the uncertainty in the position of (a) a 1.50-mg mosquito moving at a speed of 1.40 m/s if the speed is known to within {0.01 m/s;
Using Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle, calculate the uncertainty in the position of b. a proton moving at a speed of (5.00±0.01) × 104 m/s. The mass of a proton is 1.673×10−27 kg.