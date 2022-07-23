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Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 51b
Chapter 6, Problem 51b

Using Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle, calculate the uncertainty in the position of b. a proton moving at a speed of (5.00±0.01) × 104 m/s. The mass of a proton is 1.673×10−27 kg.

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Identify the given values: speed of the proton \( v = 5.00 \times 10^4 \text{ m/s} \) with an uncertainty \( \Delta v = 0.01 \times 10^4 \text{ m/s} \), and the mass of the proton \( m = 1.673 \times 10^{-27} \text{ kg} \).
Use Heisenberg's uncertainty principle formula: \( \Delta x \cdot \Delta p \geq \frac{h}{4\pi} \), where \( \Delta x \) is the uncertainty in position and \( \Delta p \) is the uncertainty in momentum.
Calculate the uncertainty in momentum \( \Delta p \) using \( \Delta p = m \cdot \Delta v \).
Substitute \( \Delta p \) into the uncertainty principle formula to solve for \( \Delta x \): \( \Delta x \geq \frac{h}{4\pi \cdot \Delta p} \).
Use the value of Planck's constant \( h = 6.626 \times 10^{-34} \text{ Js} \) to calculate \( \Delta x \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle

Heisenberg's uncertainty principle states that it is impossible to simultaneously know both the exact position and momentum of a particle. The more accurately we know one of these values, the less accurately we can know the other. This principle is fundamental in quantum mechanics and highlights the inherent limitations in measuring subatomic particles.
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Momentum

Momentum is defined as the product of an object's mass and its velocity. In the context of the uncertainty principle, momentum is a crucial variable because it relates to the particle's motion. For a proton, its momentum can be calculated using the formula p = mv, where p is momentum, m is mass, and v is velocity.
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Calculating Uncertainty

To calculate the uncertainty in position (Δx) using the uncertainty principle, we use the formula Δx * Δp ≥ ħ/2, where Δp is the uncertainty in momentum and ħ is the reduced Planck's constant. The uncertainty in momentum can be derived from the uncertainty in velocity (Δv) and the mass of the particle, allowing us to find the corresponding uncertainty in position.
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How many unique combinations of the quantum numbers l and 𝑚𝑙 are there when b. n = 4?

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(a) For n = 4, what are the possible values of l?

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Neutron diffraction is an important technique for determining the structures of molecules. Calculate the velocity of a neutron needed to achieve a wavelength of 1.25 Å. The mass of a neutron is 1.675×10−27 kg.

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Using Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, calculate the uncertainty in the position of (a) a 1.50-mg mosquito moving at a speed of 1.40 m/s if the speed is known to within {0.01 m/s;

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Calculate the uncertainty in the position of (a) an electron moving at a speed of 13.00 ± 0.012 × 105 m/s (b) a neutron moving at this same speed. (The masses of an electron and a neutron are given in the table of fundamental constants in the inside cover of the text.)

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Among the elementary subatomic particles of physics is the muon, which decays within a few microseconds after formation. The muon has a rest mass 206.8 times that of an electron. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength associated with a muon traveling at 8.85 * 105 cm/s.

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