Chapter 6, Problem 47a
Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (a) an 85-kg person skiing at 50 km/hr
One of the emission lines of the hydrogen atom has a wavelength of 93.07 nm. b. Determine the initial and final values of n associated with this emission.
The hydrogen atom can absorb light of wavelength 1094 nm. (b) Determine the final value of n associated with this absorption.
Order the following transitions in the hydrogen atom from smallest to largest frequency of light absorbed: n = 3 to n = 6, n = 4 to n = 9, n = 2 to n = 3, and n = 1 to n = 2.
Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (d) an ozone 1O32 molecule in the upper atmosphere moving at 550 m/s.
Among the elementary subatomic particles of physics is the muon, which decays within a few microseconds after formation. The muon has a rest mass 206.8 times that of an electron. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength associated with a muon traveling at 8.85 * 105 cm/s.
Neutron diffraction is an important technique for determining the structures of molecules. Calculate the velocity of a neutron needed to achieve a wavelength of 1.25 Å. The mass of a neutron is 1.675×10−27 kg.