Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Chapter 6, Problem 64
Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (a) px, (b) dz2, (c) dx2 - y2.
1
Understand that the d orbitals are a set of five orbitals in the third energy level and higher, each with a unique shape and orientation.
Recognize that the \(d_{x^2 - y^2}\) orbital is one of these five d orbitals, characterized by its distinct shape.
Visualize the \(d_{x^2 - y^2}\) orbital as having four lobes oriented along the x and y axes, forming a cloverleaf shape.
Note that the lobes of the \(d_{x^2 - y^2}\) orbital lie in the xy-plane, with the nodal planes along the x = 0 and y = 0 lines, meaning there is no electron density along these lines.
Remember that the orientation of the \(d_{x^2 - y^2}\) orbital is crucial for understanding its role in chemical bonding, particularly in transition metal complexes.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Atomic Orbitals
Atomic orbitals are regions in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons. They are defined by quantum numbers and have distinct shapes, such as s, p, d, and f orbitals. Each type of orbital has a specific geometric configuration that influences the chemical properties of the atom.
Atomic Orbitals Example
d-Orbitals
d-orbitals are a set of five orbitals that are more complex in shape compared to s and p orbitals. They are important for transition metals and can hold a maximum of ten electrons. The dx2 - y2 orbital, in particular, has a unique shape that resembles a four-leaf clover, oriented along the x and y axes.
Orbital Orientation
Orbital orientation refers to the spatial arrangement of orbitals in relation to the axes of a coordinate system. For the dx2 - y2 orbital, its lobes are oriented along the x and y axes, with nodal planes along the diagonals. Understanding this orientation is crucial for predicting molecular geometry and bonding behavior in chemistry.
