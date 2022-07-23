Chapter 6, Problem 67a
(a) For an He+ ion, do the 2s and 2p orbitals have the same energy? If not, which orbital has a lower energy?
Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (a) s.
Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (c) dx2 - y2.
(a) With reference to Figure 6.19, what is the relationship between the number of nodes in an s orbital and the value of the principal quantum number?
(b) If we add one electron to form the He atom, would your answer to part (a) change?
(a) The average distance from the nucleus of a 3s electron in a chlorine atom is smaller than that for a 3p electron. In light of this fact, which orbital is higher in energy?
Two possible electron configurations for an Li atom are shown here. (c) In the absence of an external magnetic field, can we say that one electron configuration has a lower energy than the other? If so, which one has the lowest energy?