Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 4
Chapter 7, Problem 4

In the following reaction

which sphere represents a metal and which represents a nonmetal?

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads the following images shows a reaction between a metal and a nonmetal. Alright. And our goal here is to identify which one of the two spheres is a non metal. Alright, so let's take a look here. Non metals are on the right and top of the periodic table and based off of trends between metals and non metals, they are usually smaller. Okay, so we'll write that they are usually smaller. They are more likely to gain electrons and they are less likely to lose electrons. Okay, So we'll put it more likely to gain electrons less likely to lose electrons. And this is all in comparison to metals. So looking at our reactant, we see our green sphere is larger than our orange sphere. And so because we know that they tend to be smaller, we can identify the yellow sphere as our nonmetal. Okay, so that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.
