Chapter 7, Problem 29a
Which neutral atom is isoelectronic with each of the following ions? Ga3+, Zr4+, Mn7+, I−, Pb2+.
Identify each statement as true or false: (a) Cations are larger than their corresponding neutral atoms.
Identify each statement as true or false: (b) Li+ is smaller than Li.
For each set of atoms and ions, pick the smallest one.
a. I, I+, I−
b. Be2+, Ca2+, Mg2+
c. Fe, Fe2+, Fe3+
For each ion, identify the neutral atom that is isoelectronic with it.
a. Cl−
b. Sc3+
c. Fe2+
d. Zn2+
e.Sn4+
Consider the isoelectronic ions F- and Na+. (b) Using Equation 7.1 and assuming that core electrons contribute 1.00 and valence electrons contribute 0.00 to the screening constant, S, calculate Zeff for the 2p electrons in both ions.
Consider the isoelectronic ions F- and Na+. (d) For isoelectronic ions, how are effective nuclear charge and ionic radius related?