Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 2
Which of these spheres represents F, which represents Br, and which represents Br-?
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Consider the Mg2+, Cl-, K+, and Se2- ions. The four spheres below represent these four ions, scaled according to ionic size. (b) In terms of size, between which of the spheres would you find the (i) Ca2+ and (ii) S2- ions?
Textbook Question
In the following reaction
which sphere represents a metal and which represents a nonmetal?
Textbook Question
The graph below shows the ionization energies for a particular element. In which group is the element most likely a member of? [Section 7.3]