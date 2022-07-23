Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 27b

Identify each statement as true or false: (b) Li+ is smaller than Li.

everyone in this example, we need to give an explanation for why bro mean a smaller than the bromide. An ion. We should recall the fact that the greater the number of electrons and adam has will therefore correspond to a larger atom or atomic radius. So what we're going to do is compare valence electrons between bromine and the bromide and ion. Beginning with our neutral bromine atom, we would recognize that based on bro means, location on the periodic table, which we would recognize is at group seven A. Across period four. We would see that because it's in group 78 therefore would have seven valence electrons. If we recall that the group numbers correspond to valence electrons. And so comparing with our bromide and ion, we would also say that it is also in group seven a however we should recall that an ions gain electrons And so that negative charge means we've added that number of electrons. So because we have a -1 charge, we would say that therefore we add one electron to our total number of valence electrons. And so we would therefore have seven plus one electron Giving us a total of eight electrons for the bromide an ion. So we can complete our answer for this question by saying that bro mean or bromide has more electrons and therefore this increases repulsion between other electrons in the atom. Thus causing sorry, That should say thus causing the electron cloud to expand and so therefore that is why the bromide an ion is a larger atom than our bromine atom here. And so this explanation here explains why our bromine atom is smaller than the bromide, an ion. So this will complete this example as our final answer. I hope everything I went through is clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video.
