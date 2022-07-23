Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 15e
Chapter 7, Problem 15e

Detailed calculations show that the value of Zeff for the outermost electrons in Na and K atoms is 2.51+ and 3.49+, respectively. (e) Predict Zeff for the outermost electrons in the Rb atom based on the calculations for Na and K.

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads the effective nuclear charge of an electron for the outermost electrons and magnesium and calcium atoms derived from a set of quantum mechanical calculations are positive 3. and 4.40 respectively. Based on the trend for the values calculated for magnesium and calcium, estimate the effective nuclear charge value of for the strontium atom. Okay, so we want to calculate the effective nuclear charge of the strontium atom. And magnesium and calcium are on the same column in the periodic table. Alright, so looking at that right below calcium is strontium And we can approximate that the change in effective nuclear charge from magnesium to calcium will be the same as from calcium to strontium. Alright, so we're going to go ahead and take the difference between the quantum mechanical calculations so we have 4. -3.31 is equal to 1.09. So from 4.40, we're going to add the expected change. So 1.09 is our expected change and we're going to add 1. To 4.40. Okay, So we get 4 5.49. We can estimate this or Approximated to 5.50. And this is going to be our answer. Alright, this is going to be the estimated effective nuclear charge value for the strontium atom. That's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful
The prefix eka- comes from the Sanskrit word for 'one.' Mendeleev used this prefix to indicate that the unknown element was one place away from the known element that followed the prefix. For example, eka-silicon, which we now call germanium, is one element below silicon. Mendeleev also predicted the existence of eka-manganese, which was not experimentally confirmed until 1937 because this element is radioactive and does not occur in nature. Based on the periodic table shown in Figure 7.1, what do we now call the element Mendeleev called eka-manganese?

Which of the following statements about effective nuclear charge for the outermost valence electron of an atom is incorrect? (i) The effective nuclear charge can be thought of as the true nuclear charge minus a screening constant due to the other electrons in the atom. (ii) Effective nuclear charge increases going left to right across a row of the periodic table. (iii) Valence electrons screen the nuclear charge more effectively than do core electrons. (iv) The effective nuclear charge shows a sudden decrease when we go from the end of one row to the beginning of the next row of the periodic table. (v) The change in effective nuclear charge going down a column of the periodic table is generally less than that going across a row of the periodic table

Detailed calculations show that the value of Zeff for the outermost electrons in Si and Cl atoms is 4.29+ and 6.12+, respectively. (a) What value do you estimate for Zeff experienced by the outermost electron in both Si and Cl by assuming core electrons contribute 1.00 and valence electrons contribute 0.00 to the screening constant?

Which will experience the greater effective nuclear charge, the electrons in the 𝑛=3 shell in Ar or the 𝑛=3 shell in Kr? Which is more likely to be closer to the nucleus?

Arrange the following atoms in order of increasing effective nuclear charge experienced by the electrons in the 𝑛=3 electron shell: K, Mg, P, Rh, Ti.

