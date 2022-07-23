Skip to main content
Chapter 7, Problem 22

Which of the following statements about the bonding atomic radii in Figure 7.7 is incorrect? (i) For a given period, the radii of the representative elements generally decrease from left to right across a period. (ii) The radii of the representative elements for the n = 3 period are all larger than those of the corresponding elements in the n = 2 period. (iii) For most of the representative elements, the change in radius from the n = 2 to the n = 3 period is greater than the change in radius from n = 3 to n = 4. (iv) The radii of the transition elements generally increase moving from left to right within a period. (v) The large radii of the Group 1 elements are due to their relatively small effective nuclear charges.

Periodic table highlighting atomic radii of elements across periods and groups.

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us to consider the trend of atomic radius in the periodic table shown below, determine which of the following statements is correct. So let's look at our answer choices. We have a The change in atomic radius of elements is larger from the N equals three to the N equals four period. Compared to the change from N equals two to N equals three. The change is smaller from 3 to 4. So this one is incorrect. Be the atomic radius of elements decreases as you go down. As we can see from our picture. The atomic radius of elements increases as you go down. So that is incorrect. See the atomic radius developments increase as you go across a period because the number of electrons also increases adding electrons in the same shell. Because is nuclear build up which is an increase in atomic number. It will bring all of our electrons closer to the nucleus because the nucleus is going to pull in because they're attracting each other. So this is incorrect. D the atomic radius of elements decreases from left to right of the periodic table. This one is correct. Thank you for watching. Bye.
