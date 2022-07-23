Chapter 7, Problem 31d
Consider the isoelectronic ions F- and Na+. (d) For isoelectronic ions, how are effective nuclear charge and ionic radius related?
Which neutral atom is isoelectronic with each of the following ions? Ga3+, Zr4+, Mn7+, I−, Pb2+.
For each ion, identify the neutral atom that is isoelectronic with it.
a. Cl−
b. Sc3+
c. Fe2+
d. Zn2+
e.Sn4+
Consider the isoelectronic ions F- and Na+. (b) Using Equation 7.1 and assuming that core electrons contribute 1.00 and valence electrons contribute 0.00 to the screening constant, S, calculate Zeff for the 2p electrons in both ions.
Consider S, Cl, and K and their most common ions. (a) List the atoms in order of increasing size.
Consider S, Cl, and K and their most common ions.(c) Explain any differences in the orders of the atomic and ionic sizes.
Arrange each of the following sets of atoms and ions in order of increasing size. Se2−,Te2−, Se