Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 20c

With the exception of helium, the noble gases condense to form solids when they are cooled sufficiently. At temperatures below 83 K, argon forms a close-packed solid whose structure is shown below. (c) Based on this comparison would you say that the atoms are held together by chemical bonds in solid argon?

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that diamond is a mineral made up of carbon atoms arranged in a crystal structure known as diamond cubic. The molecular representation of diamond and the distance between each carbon are shown below. If the estimated atomic radius of the carbon atom is 60 PICO meters are the carbon atoms in a diamond held together by chemical bonds. So our bonding radius, as we can see in our picture is 154 PICO meters and our estimated atomic radius is given to us in the prompt And is 76 PICO meters. So the estimated bonding radius for a chemical bond Would be 76 times two, Which equals 152. And because our bonding radius is so close to the estimated bonding radius, we can say that yes, it is held together by chemical bonds and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Which will experience the greater effective nuclear charge, the electrons in the 𝑛=3 shell in Ar or the 𝑛=3 shell in Kr? Which is more likely to be closer to the nucleus?

Arrange the following atoms in order of increasing effective nuclear charge experienced by the electrons in the 𝑛=3 electron shell: K, Mg, P, Rh, Ti.

With the exception of helium, the noble gases condense to form solids when they are cooled sufficiently. At temperatures below 83 K, argon forms a close-packed solid whose structure is shown below. (b) Is this value larger or smaller than the bonding atomic radius estimated for argon in Figure 7.7?

Tungsten has the highest melting point of any metal in the periodic table: 3422°C. The distance between the centers of W atoms in tungsten metal is 2.74 Å. a. What is the atomic radius of a tungsten atom in this environment? (This radius is called the metallic radius.)

Tungsten has the highest melting point of any metal in the periodic table: 3422°C. The distance between the centers of W atoms in tungsten metal is 2.74 Å. c. If you put tungsten metal under high pressure, predict what would happen to the distance between W atoms.

Which of the following statements about the bonding atomic radii in Figure 7.7 is incorrect? (i) For a given period, the radii of the representative elements generally decrease from left to right across a period. (ii) The radii of the representative elements for the n = 3 period are all larger than those of the corresponding elements in the n = 2 period. (iii) For most of the representative elements, the change in radius from the n = 2 to the n = 3 period is greater than the change in radius from n = 3 to n = 4. (iv) The radii of the transition elements generally increase moving from left to right within a period. (v) The large radii of the Group 1 elements are due to their relatively small effective nuclear charges.

