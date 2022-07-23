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Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 85
Chapter 7, Problem 85

The following observations are made about two hypothetical elements A and B: The A—A and B—B bond lengths in the elemental forms of A and B are 2.36 and 1.94 Å, respectively. A and B react to form the binary compound AB2, which has a linear structure (that is, ∠B-A-B=180°). Based on these statements, predict the separation between the two B nuclei in a molecule of AB2.

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1
Identify the bond lengths given: A—A is 2.36 Å and B—B is 1.94 Å.
Recognize that AB2 has a linear structure, meaning the angle ∠B-A-B is 180°.
In a linear molecule like AB2, the separation between the two B nuclei is the sum of the bond lengths A—B and B—A.
Assume that the bond length A—B is the average of A—A and B—B bond lengths, as a first approximation.
Calculate the separation between the two B nuclei by adding twice the A—B bond length (since there are two A—B bonds in AB2).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond Length

Bond length is the average distance between the nuclei of two bonded atoms. It is influenced by the types of atoms involved and the nature of the bond (single, double, etc.). In this case, the bond lengths of A—A and B—B provide insight into the strength and characteristics of the bonds formed in the compound AB2.
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Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule. The linear structure of AB2, indicated by the bond angle of 180°, suggests that the two B atoms are positioned directly opposite each other with respect to the A atom, which affects the overall spatial configuration and bond lengths in the compound.
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VSEPR Theory

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory is used to predict the geometry of molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs around a central atom. In the case of AB2, the linear arrangement arises because the two B atoms repel each other and the lone pairs or other bonding pairs around A, leading to a straight-line configuration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(d) If you remove a single electron from a P atom, which orbital will it come from?

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Textbook Question

In Table 7.8, the bonding atomic radius of neon is listed as 0.58 Å, whereas that for xenon is listed as 1.40 Å. A classmate of yours states that the value for Xe is more realistic than the one for Ne. Is she correct? If so, what is the basis for her statement?

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Textbook Question

The As ¬ As bond length in elemental arsenic is 2.48 Å. The Cl ¬ Cl bond length in Cl2 is 1.99 Å. (b) What bond length is predicted for AsCl3, using the atomic radii in Figure 7.7?

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Textbook Question

The As ¬ As bond length in elemental arsenic is 2.48 Å. The Cl ¬ Cl bond length in Cl2 is 1.99 Å. (a) Based on these data, what is the predicted As ¬ Cl bond length in arsenic trichlo- ride, AsCl3, in which each of the three Cl atoms is bonded to the As atom?

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Textbook Question

Elements in group 7A in the periodic table are called the halogens; elements in group 6A are called the chalcogens. (a) What is the most common oxidation state of the chalcogens compared to the halogens?

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(c) Will the lithium cobalt oxide cathode expand or contract as lithium ions are inserted?

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