The following observations are made about two hypothetical elements A and B: The A—A and B—B bond lengths in the elemental forms of A and B are 2.36 and 1.94 Å, respectively. A and B react to form the binary compound AB2, which has a linear structure (that is, ∠B-A-B=180°). Based on these statements, predict the separation between the two B nuclei in a molecule of AB2.