Bonding vs. Non-bonding Atomic Radius

The bonding atomic radius refers to the size of an atom when it is bonded to another atom, while the non-bonding atomic radius is measured when the atom is not bonded. For noble gases, the bonding radius can be influenced by factors such as van der Waals forces. In the case of neon and xenon, the larger radius of xenon may be considered more realistic in contexts where atomic interactions are relevant, as it reflects the atom's size in a more practical setting.