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Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 83
Chapter 7, Problem 83

In Table 7.8, the bonding atomic radius of neon is listed as 0.58 Å, whereas that for xenon is listed as 1.40 Å. A classmate of yours states that the value for Xe is more realistic than the one for Ne. Is she correct? If so, what is the basis for her statement?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of atomic radius: The atomic radius is a measure of the size of an atom, typically the distance from the nucleus to the outer boundary of the surrounding cloud of electrons.
Consider the nature of noble gases: Neon (Ne) and Xenon (Xe) are both noble gases, which means they have a full valence shell and are generally non-reactive.
Compare the atomic sizes: Neon is a much smaller atom compared to Xenon. This is because Neon is in the second period of the periodic table, while Xenon is in the fifth period, meaning Xenon has more electron shells, making it larger.
Evaluate the bonding atomic radius: The bonding atomic radius is typically used for elements that form bonds. Noble gases like Ne and Xe do not usually form bonds, so their atomic radii are often estimated based on other methods, such as van der Waals radii.
Assess the statement: The value for Xe being more realistic could be based on the fact that larger atoms like Xe have more defined van der Waals radii due to their larger electron clouds, making their measurements more reliable compared to smaller atoms like Ne.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Radius

The atomic radius is a measure of the size of an atom, typically defined as the distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell. It can vary based on the type of bonding and the atom's environment. In general, atomic radii increase down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, while they decrease across a period due to increased nuclear charge attracting electrons more strongly.

Noble Gases and Their Properties

Noble gases, such as neon (Ne) and xenon (Xe), are characterized by their full valence electron shells, making them largely unreactive. However, their atomic radii differ significantly due to their position in the periodic table. Xenon, being heavier and having more electron shells than neon, has a larger atomic radius, which is a reflection of its greater number of electrons and increased electron shielding.
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Bonding vs. Non-bonding Atomic Radius

The bonding atomic radius refers to the size of an atom when it is bonded to another atom, while the non-bonding atomic radius is measured when the atom is not bonded. For noble gases, the bonding radius can be influenced by factors such as van der Waals forces. In the case of neon and xenon, the larger radius of xenon may be considered more realistic in contexts where atomic interactions are relevant, as it reflects the atom's size in a more practical setting.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(d) If you remove a single electron from a P atom, which orbital will it come from?

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Textbook Question

The following observations are made about two hypothetical elements A and B: The A—A and B—B bond lengths in the elemental forms of A and B are 2.36 and 1.94 Å, respectively. A and B react to form the binary compound AB2, which has a linear structure (that is, ∠B-A-B=180°). Based on these statements, predict the separation between the two B nuclei in a molecule of AB2.

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Textbook Question

(b) Repeat these calculations using Slater’s rules.

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Textbook Question

The As ¬ As bond length in elemental arsenic is 2.48 Å. The Cl ¬ Cl bond length in Cl2 is 1.99 Å. (b) What bond length is predicted for AsCl3, using the atomic radii in Figure 7.7?

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Textbook Question

The As ¬ As bond length in elemental arsenic is 2.48 Å. The Cl ¬ Cl bond length in Cl2 is 1.99 Å. (a) Based on these data, what is the predicted As ¬ Cl bond length in arsenic trichlo- ride, AsCl3, in which each of the three Cl atoms is bonded to the As atom?

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Textbook Question

Figure 7.4 shows the radial probability distribution functions for the 2s orbitals and 2p orbitals. (a) Which orbital, 2s or 2p, has more electron density close to the nucleus?

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