Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 81d
Chapter 7, Problem 81d

(d) If you remove a single electron from a P atom, which orbital will it come from?

4m
Hello everyone in this video, we're seeing which orbital will lose electrons if a See a Adam forms account with a two plus charge. So first electrons will be lost from the orbital with the highest energy. So that's something to keep in mind when we read our electron configuration and the higher the end value, the higher the energy. So let's go ahead and write the electron configuration. So first of all, I kind of color coded my puree table to the four blocks that we need to consider when doing the electric configuration. So in yellow here, that's going to be our S block in green. That's going to be our D block in blue. That's going to be our P block, LSC in pink. It's going to be our F block. Let's also go ahead and label the rows 12, 345, 6 and seven. So R C A and um r C A element. Where is that on our purity table? Well, it's right over here. Let's go ahead and kind of outline that here a little bit messy. But you get the point. Alright, so I think of the electric configuration, it's kind of like we're reading a book and we're reading and reading, reading until we get to the desired atom or the elements, which is this right over here. So let's go ahead and do some. So we're starting off at the top left of the table and we're just reading from left to right. So starting off here, we're gonna go ahead and read up to this helium element, right. So let's put this on the side. So first I want to indicate which role I'm on. So that's the first role that I've read and it's in yellow, that's going to be our S block. So I want to indicate next which block I have read. Then I want to indicate how many elements I've read on that Row. That's going to be one and 2. So a little too there after we've gone through the first row, we move on to the second row. So first we deal with this here, so we're on the second row, so that's number two. Again, we're in the S block and we've read through both. And moving across, we get to this here again, we're in the same exact road. Now we're in this blue color is going to be our P block. Let's see, we're reading 12345 and six of the elements. So the door six. Moving on to the 3rd row here. So 3rd row, the S. Block and we breed both elements that's three us. And to now moving on across the rope again, same thing. We're in blue in the third row and we're reading 123456. So that's three P six. Finally moving onto the 4th row. So number four S block and we need to breed up to the element. So that's 12 elements that we're reading. So it's going to be four S two. Now, like I said earlier that the two plus charge, we're going to lose two electrons and electrons that we're losing those two from is going to be the one with the higher end value. All the numerical values that you see ever comparing. 123 and four, the highest number is going to be four and perfect. We have these two electrons, so the Karen will have none of this because we're canceling out the electrons from the highest energy orbital. And so we can say that the final answer is that we're losing from or us, and that is going to be our final answer for this problem.
