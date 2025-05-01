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Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 87d
Chapter 7, Problem 87d

(d) Lithium is not nearly as abundant as sodium. If sodium ion batteries were developed that function in the same manner as lithium ion batteries, do you think 'sodium cobalt oxide' would still work as the electrode material? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of lithium in lithium ion batteries: Lithium ions move from the anode to the cathode during discharge, and back when charging.
Consider the similarities between lithium and sodium: Both are alkali metals with one electron in their outer shell, suggesting similar chemical properties.
Examine the ionic radii and reactivity: Sodium ions are larger and less reactive than lithium ions, which could affect the efficiency and capacity of the battery.
Research the structure and chemistry of sodium cobalt oxide: Determine if it can intercalate sodium ions as effectively as it does lithium ions.
Evaluate potential challenges: Consider whether the larger size of sodium ions might cause structural changes or reduced performance in a sodium cobalt oxide electrode.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrode Materials in Batteries

Electrode materials are crucial in battery technology as they determine the battery's capacity, voltage, and overall efficiency. In lithium-ion batteries, materials like lithium cobalt oxide are used due to their ability to intercalate lithium ions effectively. For sodium-ion batteries, the electrode materials must also accommodate sodium ions, which are larger than lithium ions, potentially affecting the material's performance.
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Ionic Size and Mobility

The size and mobility of ions play a significant role in the performance of battery electrodes. Sodium ions (Na+) are larger than lithium ions (Li+), which can lead to slower diffusion rates and reduced conductivity in the electrode material. This difference necessitates the exploration of alternative materials that can efficiently accommodate sodium ions while maintaining good electrochemical properties.
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Material Compatibility

Material compatibility refers to how well a specific electrode material can function with a given ion type in a battery system. Sodium cobalt oxide, while effective for lithium-ion systems, may not perform optimally with sodium ions due to structural and electrochemical differences. Understanding these compatibilities is essential for developing efficient sodium-ion batteries that can rival lithium-ion technology.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The ionic substance strontium oxide, SrO, forms from the reaction of strontium metal with molecular oxygen. The arrangement of the ions in solid SrO is analogous to that in solid NaCl: (a) Write a balanced equation for the formation of SrO(s) from its elements.

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Textbook Question

The As ¬ As bond length in elemental arsenic is 2.48 Å. The Cl ¬ Cl bond length in Cl2 is 1.99 Å. (b) What bond length is predicted for AsCl3, using the atomic radii in Figure 7.7?

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Textbook Question

The ionic substance strontium oxide, SrO, forms from the reaction of strontium metal with molecular oxygen. The arrangement of the ions in solid SrO is analogous to that in solid NaCl:

(b) Based on the ionic radii in Figure 7.8, predict the length of the side of the cube in the figure (the distance from the center of an atom at one corner to the center of an atom at a neighboring corner).

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Textbook Question

Explain the variation in the ionization energies of carbon, as displayed in this graph:

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Textbook Question

Elements in group 7A in the periodic table are called the halogens; elements in group 6A are called the chalcogens. (a) What is the most common oxidation state of the chalcogens compared to the halogens?

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Textbook Question

(c) Will the lithium cobalt oxide cathode expand or contract as lithium ions are inserted?

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