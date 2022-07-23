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Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 90a
Chapter 7, Problem 90a

The ionic substance strontium oxide, SrO, forms from the reaction of strontium metal with molecular oxygen. The arrangement of the ions in solid SrO is analogous to that in solid NaCl: (a) Write a balanced equation for the formation of SrO(s) from its elements.

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Identify the elements involved in the formation of strontium oxide: strontium (Sr) and oxygen (O).
Write the unbalanced chemical equation for the reaction: Sr (s) + O_2 (g) \(\rightarrow\) SrO (s).
Balance the equation by ensuring the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides. Start by balancing the oxygen atoms.
Since O_2 has two oxygen atoms, you need two SrO units to balance the oxygen: Sr (s) + O_2 (g) \(\rightarrow\) 2 SrO (s).
Balance the strontium atoms by placing a coefficient of 2 in front of Sr: 2 Sr (s) + O_2 (g) \(\rightarrow\) 2 SrO (s).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. In the case of strontium oxide (SrO), strontium (Sr) donates two electrons to become Sr²⁺, while oxygen (O) accepts those electrons to form O²⁻. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions leads to the formation of a stable ionic lattice.
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Balanced Chemical Equations

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. This is crucial for obeying the law of conservation of mass. For the formation of SrO, the balanced equation must reflect the stoichiometry of the reactants (strontium and oxygen) and the product (strontium oxide), ensuring that the total number of each atom is the same before and after the reaction.
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Formation of Ionic Compounds from Elements

The formation of ionic compounds from their constituent elements involves a direct reaction where elements combine to form a compound. In the case of strontium oxide, strontium metal reacts with molecular oxygen (O₂) to produce SrO. Understanding this process includes recognizing the states of the reactants and products, as well as the energy changes associated with the formation of ionic bonds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(d) Lithium is not nearly as abundant as sodium. If sodium ion batteries were developed that function in the same manner as lithium ion batteries, do you think 'sodium cobalt oxide' would still work as the electrode material? Explain.

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Textbook Question

The ionic substance strontium oxide, SrO, forms from the reaction of strontium metal with molecular oxygen. The arrangement of the ions in solid SrO is analogous to that in solid NaCl:

(c) The density of SrO is 5.10 g>cm3. Given your answer to part (b), how many formula units of SrO are contained in the cube shown here?

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Textbook Question

In the chemical process called electron transfer, an electron is transferred from one atom or molecule to another. (We will talk about electron transfer extensively in Chapter 20.) A simple electron transfer reaction is A(g) + A(g) → A+(g) + A-(g) For a representative nonmetal such as chlorine, is this process exothermic?

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Textbook Question

The ionic substance strontium oxide, SrO, forms from the reaction of strontium metal with molecular oxygen. The arrangement of the ions in solid SrO is analogous to that in solid NaCl:

(b) Based on the ionic radii in Figure 7.8, predict the length of the side of the cube in the figure (the distance from the center of an atom at one corner to the center of an atom at a neighboring corner).

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Textbook Question

Explain the variation in the ionization energies of carbon, as displayed in this graph:

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Textbook Question

(c) Will the lithium cobalt oxide cathode expand or contract as lithium ions are inserted?

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