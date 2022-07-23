Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 89

Explain the variation in the ionization energies of carbon, as displayed in this graph:

Hello everyone today. We are being given a graph about the ionization energy of sulfur. And we are asked to interpret this ionization energy of sulfur. So sulfur on the periodic table is in Group six and therefore has six valence electrons. So it has six valence electrons. And so what does that mean? Well the ionization number is essentially how many valence electrons can be removed. And so you have different energies associated with removing each electrons denoted by the capital, per mole on the Y axis. And so since we have six valence electrons, we can say that the ionization energy of the first electron To the ionization energy of the six electron is just simply the removal of these a valence electrons. We can also say that when there are additional electrons removed we are touching into the core electrons. So the ionization energies of the seventh electron and the ionization energy of the eighth electron is simply the removal of core electrons. And so that's why you see this huge jump in energy from removing a valence electron, the last valence electron and a core electron. It takes a lot of energy to remove a core electron. And so this is going to be our final answer. I hope this helped. And until next time
