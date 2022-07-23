Chapter 7, Problem 70c
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (c) Sodium reacts with oxygen.
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (a) Potassium metal is exposed to an atmosphere of chlorine gas.
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (c) A fresh surface of lithium metal is exposed to oxygen gas.
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (a) Cesium is added to water.
(b) What is the oxidation number and electron configuration of calcium in each product?
Potassium and hydrogen react to form the ionic compound potassium hydride. (b) Use data in Figures 7.10 and 7.12 to determine the energy change in kJ/mol for the following two reactions: K1g2 + H1g2 ¡ K+1g2 + H-1g2 K1g2 + H1g2 ¡ K-1g2 + H+1g2
Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (a) Do you expect the element to be a gas, liquid, or solid at room temperature?