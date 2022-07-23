Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (b) Strontium oxide is added to water. (c) A fresh surface of lithium metal is exposed to oxygen gas. (d) Sodium metal reacts with molten sulfur.
(a) As described in Section 7.7, the alkali metals react with hydrogen to form hydrides and react with halogens to form halides. Compare the roles of hydrogen and halogens in these reactions. Write balanced equations for the reaction of fluorine with calcium and for the reaction of hydrogen with calcium. (b) What is the oxidation number and electron configuration of calcium in each product?
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Oxidation Number
Electron Configuration
Chemical Products
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (a) Cesium is added to water.
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (c) Sodium reacts with oxygen.
Potassium and hydrogen react to form the ionic compound potassium hydride. (b) Use data in Figures 7.10 and 7.12 to determine the energy change in kJ/mol for the following two reactions:
K(g) + H(g) → K+(g) + H-(g)
K(g) + H(g) → K-(g) + H+(g)
Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (a) Do you expect the element to be a gas, liquid, or solid at room temperature?
Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (b) Would you expect At to be a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid? Explain.