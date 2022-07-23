Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 77a,b,c
Chapter 7, Problem 77a,b,c

Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (a) White phorphrous, P4(s), reacts with chlorine gas. (b) Sodium metal reacts with water. (c) Sulfur reacts with hydrogen gas.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants: sulfur (S) and hydrogen gas (H₂).
Determine the product: sulfur reacts with hydrogen to form hydrogen sulfide (H₂S).
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: S + H₂ → H₂S.
Count the number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation to ensure they are equal.
Balance the equation by adjusting coefficients: S + H₂ → H₂S is already balanced as there is one sulfur atom and two hydrogen atoms on each side.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Reactions

A chemical reaction involves the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. In this case, sulfur and hydrogen gas will react to form a new compound. Understanding the types of reactions, such as synthesis, decomposition, or combustion, is essential for predicting the products formed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:37
Chemical Properties

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing a chemical equation ensures that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. This process involves adjusting coefficients in front of the chemical formulas to achieve balance, which is crucial for accurately representing the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations

Formation of Hydrogen Sulfide

When sulfur reacts with hydrogen gas, the primary product formed is hydrogen sulfide (H2S). This compound is a colorless gas with a characteristic odor of rotten eggs. Recognizing the products of specific reactants helps in writing the correct balanced equation for the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:22
Hydrogenation Reactions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (a) Do you expect the element to be a gas, liquid, or solid at room temperature?

988
views
Textbook Question

Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (b) Would you expect At to be a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid? Explain.

418
views
Textbook Question

Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (c) What is the chemical formula of the compound it forms with Na?

513
views
Textbook Question

Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (d) Fluorine reacts with water.

738
views
Textbook Question

Consider the stable elements through lead (Z = 82). In how many instances are the atomic weights of the elements out of order relative to the atomic numbers of the elements?

483
views
Textbook Question

Figure 7.4 shows the radial probability distribution functions for the 2s orbitals and 2p orbitals. (a) Which orbital, 2s or 2p, has more electron density close to the nucleus?

843
views