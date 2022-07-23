Chapter 7, Problem 74c
Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (c) What is the chemical formula of the compound it forms with Na?
Potassium and hydrogen react to form the ionic compound potassium hydride. (b) Use data in Figures 7.10 and 7.12 to determine the energy change in kJ/mol for the following two reactions: K1g2 + H1g2 ¡ K+1g2 + H-1g2 K1g2 + H1g2 ¡ K-1g2 + H+1g2
Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (a) Do you expect the element to be a gas, liquid, or solid at room temperature?
Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (b) Would you expect At to be a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid? Explain.
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (c) Sulfur reacts with hydrogen gas.
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (d) Fluorine reacts with water.
Consider the stable elements through lead (Z = 82). In how many instances are the atomic weights of the elements out of order relative to the atomic numbers of the elements?