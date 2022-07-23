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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 87a
Chapter 8, Problem 87a

Consider the collection of nonmetallic elements O, P, Te, I, and B. (a) Which two would form the most polar single bond?

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insert step 1> Identify the electronegativity values of the elements involved: O, P, Te, I, and B.
insert step 2> Understand that the polarity of a bond is determined by the difference in electronegativity between the two atoms forming the bond.
insert step 3> Compare the electronegativity values of each pair of elements to determine which pair has the largest difference.
insert step 4> Recognize that the pair with the largest electronegativity difference will form the most polar bond.
insert step 5> Conclude which two elements from the given set would form the most polar single bond based on the largest electronegativity difference.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. The greater the difference in electronegativity between two bonded atoms, the more polar the bond becomes. Nonmetals typically have higher electronegativities, and comparing the values of the elements in the question will help identify which pair forms the most polar bond.
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Electronegativity Trends

Polar vs. Nonpolar Bonds

A polar bond occurs when there is an unequal sharing of electrons between two atoms, resulting in a dipole moment. This is often due to differences in electronegativity. In contrast, nonpolar bonds involve equal sharing of electrons, typically between atoms of the same element or those with similar electronegativities. Understanding this distinction is crucial for determining bond polarity.
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Molecular Polarity

Bonding Pairs and Molecular Geometry

The arrangement of atoms in a molecule and the type of bonds they form can influence the overall polarity of the molecule. In the case of nonmetals, the specific elements involved and their bonding configurations can lead to varying degrees of polarity. Analyzing the molecular geometry and the types of bonds formed between the selected nonmetals is essential for predicting the bond's polarity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(c) The measured dipole moment of BrCl is 0.57 D. If you assume the bond length in BrCl is the sum of the atomic radii, what are the partial charges on the atoms in BrCl using the experimental dipole moment?

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Textbook Question

Construct a Born–Haber cycle for the formation of the hypothetical compound NaCl2, where the sodium ion has a 2+ charge (the second ionization energy for sodium is given in Table 7.2). (a) How large would the lattice energy need to be for the formation of NaCl2 to be exothermic?

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Textbook Question

The ionic compound CaO crystallizes with the same structure as sodium chloride (Figure 8.3). (a) In this structure, how many O2- are in contact with each Ca2+ ion (Hint: Remember the pattern of ions shown in Figure 8.3 repeats over and over again in all three directions.)

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Textbook Question

The substance chlorine monoxide, ClO(g), is important in atmospheric processes that lead to depletion of the ozone layer. The ClO molecule has an experimental dipole moment of 1.24 D, and the Cl—O bond length is 160 pm. (b) Based on the electronegativities of the elements, which atom would you expect to have a partial negative charge in the ClO molecule?

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Textbook Question

(b) Using these partial charges and the atomic radii given in Figure 7.8, estimate the dipole moment of the molecule.

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